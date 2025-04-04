Friday's Friend: Bishop

Bishop is an insanely energetic dog with a lot of love to give! Running out of breath from the excitement of meeting new people, he would love to use all his energy to play with a very active family who will give him constant love and affection.

Paws, Claws, and Corks Was a Success!

Thank you to all our sponsors, volunteers, guests, and staff for making this year's Paws, Claws, and Corks a success, because of you we were able to bring in nearly $200,000 for the animals in our care and community. We are beyond grateful, and already counting down the days to next year's event.

Kitten Supplies Needed!

With Kitten Season closing in fast! They need kitten supplies like baby wipes, kitten formula, warming pads, heartbeat stuffies, and more! You can order directly from the Amazon wishlist and it ships directly to the shelter for greater ease!

