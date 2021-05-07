Friday's Friend: Bert

Featured Pet: Bert

Meet Bert! Soft-spoken and gentle, Bert's easy-going and affectionate personality makes him a great companion. For fun, Bert loves to chase feathers, toy mice, and string. Bert's guilty pleasure is binge-watching YouTube videos of birds, and has recently taken a liking to fast-paced anime! Bert is not really a fan of being picked up, but does he love the scratches! Noggin to rump, back to belly, Bert loves to be pet! This sweet boy is hoping to find a family that is as gentle and attentive as he is.

If you're interested in adopting Bert, please visit our website at hswestmi.org, or contact the adoptions department at adoptions@hswestmi.org.

Empty the Shelters

Bissell’s Empty the Shelters adoption event is here at HSWM!

May 7 & 8, BISSELL Pet Foundation and Cathy Bissell will sponsor adoption costs, so that all of the cats and dogs in our care will be only be $25 to adopt, small animals will only be $5 to adopt, and as always, senior pets are fee-waived! Today we will even be open until 7 p.m. to allow one extra hour for adopters to find their new best friend.

Pampered Pups Fundraiser

Support Humane Society of West Michigan while updating your kitchen during this week-long Pampered Chef event! Every order will provide a minimum 10 percent donation to animals in need - so your purchase joins a community of advocates in giving back to an amazing organization while you receive incredible products. Go to bit.ly/pamperedpups to support pets in need today.

Save the Date: HSWM’s Birthday Party

Mark your calendar and save the date for HSWM's upcoming Birthday Party!

Humane Society of West Michigan is turning 138 years old and we’re going to celebrate like paw-ty animals! Get ready for an exciting day of family fun with activities, games, music, and, of course, cake and ice cream! Tickets are just $5 per person and children 4 and under are free. Consider bringing a birthday present from the HSWM wish list to help celebrate and continue their mission for another 100+ years.

Register today at give.hswestmi.org/ge/birthday138.