1. Friday's Friend: Bernardi!

2. Giving Tuesday: You can have your donations matched now and until December 3.

Humane Society of West Michigan's Giving Tuesday campaign runs Now through December 3.

Giving Tuesday is a global day of giving that takes place annually on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving (December 3rd, 2024). On this day, supporters rally around causes they believe in to make an impact during the holiday season. Humane Society of West Michigan is thrilled to announce that a donor has generously agree to match all donations (*up to $15,000) made to our Giving Tuesday campaign.

3. Winter Youth Programs registrations now open

Camp Caturday and Pup Club are all things enrichment for our cats and dogs!

Junior Volunteers Club is an opportunity to learn the ins and outs of volunteering at HSWM! Age groups include 5-8, 9-11, and 12-15.

Read your favorite book or one from our library at Tales to Tails!

More information on our Day Camps coming soon! To learn more, visit hswestmi.org. For any questions, email us at heducation@hswestmi.org

