Friday's Friend: Bear Grills

Nature Day at the Downtown Market

Humane Society of West Michigan has been invited to the Downtown Market to participate in their “Nature Days”. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. they will be bringing along rabbits and hosting a presentation on the proper way to care for these animals as well as what they do.

Funds For Friends at The Score

Humane Society of West Michigan is teaming up once again with The Score to raise money for the shelter! On January 20 form 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., anyone who comes in for dinner or orders take-out can show our flyer to their server to donate 10 percent of their total sales to our shelter.

Cold Weather Pet Safety

Remember, if it’s too cold for you, it’s probably too cold for your pet, so keep your animals inside. If left outdoors, pets can freeze, become disoriented, lost, stolen, or seriously injured. In addition, don’t leave pets alone in a car during cold weather, as cars can act as refrigerators that hold in the cold and cause animals to freeze.