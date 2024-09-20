Friday's Friend: Bear

Humane Hustle: November 9, 2024

Get ready for an unforgettable day of fun and compassion at the 2nd Annual Humane Hustle, a 5k trail run and 1 mile run designed to raise critical funds for the animals at Humane Society of West Michigan.

Humane Hustle is more than just a run; it's a day filled with activities and a post-run party that will leave you with lasting memories. Enjoy scenic views, quality time with your four-legged friends, and a sense of purpose knowing your participation supports a great cause.

Volunteer Registration begins October 1

Do you have extra time during the week and are looking to do some good work? Volunteer at HSWM! There are a variety of opportunities like walking dogs, hanging out with cats, adoption consulting, and even just doing our laundry makes a huge difference here at HSWM. Our volunteer registration launched October 1.

If you are interested visit hswestmi.org.

Retriever Fever: September 21

Humane Society of West Michigan will be attending Paws with a Cause’s fourth annual Retriever Fever event at Riverside Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be food trucks, games, raffles and prizes, tables with local vendors, and dog CPR demonstrations.

