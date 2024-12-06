Friday's Friend: Beans

Join us for a walk through HSWM’s Winter Wonderland! 🎄

On Thursday, December 12, from 5:30-8:30 p.m., our shelter dogs and public-owned reactive dogs will have the chance to walk through our beautiful light display and meet Santa!

Then on Saturday, December 14 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. bring the whole family, including your furry friends, to enjoy the Winter Wonderland Christmas lights event. Bundle up to take photos with Santa, drink some hot chocolate, and help spread holiday cheer to our animals.

Pictures with Santa & Adoption Event with VCA Knapps Corner

Have you heard the news? VCA Knapp Corner just opened up, and as long-time partners with HSWM, we thought no better way to celebrate than with pictures with Santa and an adoption event. This will be Saturday, December 7 from 10-2 p.m.

Keep your furry friends safe during holiday travels 🛫

If you’re planning on traveling with your pets this holiday season it's important to prepare to ensure your trip is stress-free for both you and your pets!

Some pre-travel tips include: visiting the vet, packing the essentials, microchipping your pet, and checking pet regulations for your chosen airline and destination.

In the car, make sure your pet is constrained, create a comfy space for them, and make frequent pit stops!

When traveling by plane, make sure your furry friends are comfy and keep them hydrated. Pets should not have heavy meals before flying. Feed them between 3-4 hours prior to leaving and give them a bathroom opportunity close to your departure

