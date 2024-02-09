Friday's Friend: BB King

February Obedience Classes are up and running!

There are classes for all ages, each being a six-week course from socializing a new puppy, to teaching proper manners and sharpening those skills, even classes for understanding reactivity towards other dogs! Trainers are experienced and qualified to provide positive training methods for an affordable cost.

To find out more information on these educational classes or to sign up, visit hswestmi.org/obedience-classes.

Summer Camps are open for registration:

Every week from June to mid-August there will be a camp highlighting specific activities and fun for your children! Act fast because once these camps are full, they're closed! Each camp will include daily animal interaction, crafts, guest speakers, games, and activities!

To sign up for camp, visit this link below and fill out the forms to make sure you get your spot secure!

HSWM needs pet enrichment items!

Dogs need enrichment items like peanut butter, hot dogs, cream cheese, broth, whipped cream, cheese whiz, and chewy treats!

If you have any of these items that you're willing to donate, HSWM will gladly accept them during business hours! If you don't have any of these but still want to donate, check out their Amazon wishlist! Their animals are always looking for delicious treats and appreciate it when these donations come through.