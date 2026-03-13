Friday's Friend: Bandit

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Every Friday, the Fox 17 Morning Mix features an adoptable animal from the Humane Society of West Michigan, sponsored by Mike Morse Law Firm!

Adoptable Pet: Bandit

Bandit is a two-year-old Siberian Husky with a lot of love! He has experience living with other dogs and might be okay living with cats.

Paws, Claws, and Corks!

Paws Claws & Corks is the shelter's annual gala to benefit the wonderful work they do for the community! This evening of glitz and glamour features beer and wine tastings, a strolling dinner from over 12 restaurants, live and silent auctions, and an opportunity to support the nearly 3,000 animals cared for by the shelter each year.

Tickets are on sale now, but go fast!

Spring Break Camp is back!

If you’re looking for something fun, meaningful, and full of animals for spring break, the shelter is bringing back Spring Break Camp!

The camp runs April 6 through 9 from 9 AM to 4 PM and is designed for children ages five to twelve. During the week, campers will meet and learn about shelter pets, create fun crafts and projects, play games, make new friends, explore hands-on humane education activities, and build kindness, compassion, and confidence.

The cost is $65 per day or $250 for the full week. Spots are limited and camps fill quickly. Visit hswestmi.org for more information and to sign up.

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