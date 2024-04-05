Friday's Friend: Athena

Free Microchip Clinic

Are your pets microchipped yet? Have you been putting it off because it feels like too much of a hassle? HSWM makes it easy!

Join us on April 12 from 2-4 p.m. at SECOM Resource Center for a free Microchip Clinic! By getting your pet microchipped, you're giving them a unique identification number that includes important information that vets or animal shelters can scan for! All dogs and cats are welcome to this free microchip clinic

Paws, Claws & Corks: April 10

Join us for Paws, Claws, and Corks, bringing together animal lovers, philanthropists, and community leaders for an unforgettable celebration of generosity.

This signature event, our largest fundraiser, promises an enchanting night with silent auctions featuring feline, canine, and exquisite wine experiences! Elevate your charity in the live auction, bidding on exclusive packages like customized restaurant experiences and nationwide trips!

Embrace this night of goodwill and get your tickets now at pawsclawsandcorks.com.

Silent Auction is Live

Have you heard the news? Our silent auction is now live, and you are not going to want to miss out on these amazing packages! Even if you cannot attend the event you can participate in the auction, and the best part is that you can support the animals in our care by bidding on these unique packages.

Visit pawsclawsandcorks.com to check these packages out!