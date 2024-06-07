Friday's Friend: Archie

141st Birthday Party

Celebrate HSWM's 141st at the paw-ty of the summer! Join HSWM on June 29 for an exciting day of family fun with activities, games, and music, as well as cake and ice cream!

Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children under 12 years old, and free for toddlers under 2. Reserve your spot now at hswestmi.org/birthday.html.

Kendra Scott Adoption Day June 15th from 1-3 p.m.

Come hang out with HSWM at Kendra Scott for another Pet Adoption Day! They will be bringing adoptable pets so meet our community members with the hopes of them getting adopted.

Adopt a Shelter Cat Month:

Shelters are full of cats and kittens searching for their forever homes! These fur babies come in many shapes and colors, but they all love the same! Especially during kitten season (our summer months) we like to highlight our kitties because they come through our care at such a rapid rate. Now is the time to adopt an adult cat or kitten, and if you are interested visit our website hswestmi.org.

We need Blankets!

We need used or new blankets for our shelter animals! Our shelves are practically empty, and we have over 40 kennels that need fresh clean blankets daily. Do you have used, clean, and new blankets you would not mind donating? If so feel free to drop them off during open hours.

