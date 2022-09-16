Friday's Friend: Aquamarine

Bark in the Dark

Are you excited about the brand new Bark in the Dark?!

It's the 10th anniversary of this event, so HSWM is giving it a fresh new look, and ditching the run to dial up the FUN! Join us from 5-10 p.m. on October 1 for the party of a lifetime, featuring food trucks, local breweries, furry friends, and live music!

They'll also be hosting local bands including Pretty Kool, Feeding Grizzlies, Barrel Bones, and Kyle Brown & The Humane Condition.

Tickets are $35 for adults, $10 for ages 5-17, and kids 4 and under are free. Adult tickets include a wag bag filled with goodies for you and your furry friend from our generous sponsors, and (for the over 21 crowds) a beverage ticket for the beer tent!

Purchase your tickets today at hswestmi.org/bark.

Adoptions Events this Weekend

Bring your kiddos and furbabies to Adesanya Mead & Microbrewery to meet some adoptable pets, enjoy fall-themed fun, and raise funds for pets in need at HSWM! Join us this Saturday, September 17 from 2-7 p.m. to meet adoptable animals, paint a pumpkin, get a fall-themed photo taken, snack on delicious food, and of course--drink lots of mead!!

Looking to add another furry friend to your family but can’t make it to Adesanya? Then join us this Sunday, September 18, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Camp Bow Wow Hudsonville for a fun adoption event! Check out Camp Bow Wow's campus, get deals on doggy daycare, pick up a pet portrait, and of course, meet adoptable pets from HSWM.

Bubbles’ Happy Tail

It's always exciting when any of our pets find their loving furever family, but it was especially exciting when our hospice pup Bubbles went home this past week!!

We're not sure how long Bubbles has left, but it's clear that her new family is completely obsessed with her, and will make every day she has left a joy. Her mom says, "Bubbles is freaking wonderful! We went on a short walk and explored the backyard/pond, and now she's snoozing on the couch. She was such a good girl at her chemo appointment--she's gonna break our hearts and be 10000% worth it. Thank you so much for letting us adopt her!"

Friday's Friend is sponsored by MSUFCU.