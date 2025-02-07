Friday's Friend: Anna

Anna has the heart of a puppy and is ready to bring fun and love to her next forever family! Contact the Humane Society of West Michigan if your family is interested in adopting her.

Summer Camp Registration is Officially Open!

Every week from June to mid-August we will have a camp highlighting specific activities and fun for your children! To learn more about each camp, visit our website under the "Youth Camps" tab for more information!

Act fast because once these camps are full, they're closed! Each camp will include daily animal interaction, crafts, guest speakers, games, and activities!

To sign up for camp, visit click here and fill out the forms to make sure you get your spot secure!

Anti-Valentines Day Campaign:

Feeling a little extra salty this Valentine's Day? Not everyone’s heart is feeling the love—maybe it’s an ex who broke yours, a boss who makes your life miserable, or a friend who left you in the dust. Whatever the reason, HSWM has the solution to help you let off some steam.

For a small donation, you can make your frustrations known—thanks to our fabulous feline friends!

For a $10 donation, they'll write your enemy's name on the bottom of a litter box, and let our cats do what they do best—taking care of business on top of it. You will also receive a photo card via email.

For a $20 donation, not only will your enemy's name get a "special treatment" in the litter box, but we'll also email you a cute, exclusive video (we’ll respect their privacy, no messy footage, promise!) of our cat's "action" in real-time. It’s the ultimate way to bask in the joy of watching your grudges be pooped on from afar.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok