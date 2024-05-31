Friday's Friend: Amethyst

141st Birthday Party

Celebrate HSWM's 141st at the paw-ty of the summer! Join HSWM on June 29 for an exciting day of family fun with activities, games, and music, as well as cake and ice cream!

Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children under 12 years old, and free for toddlers under 2. Reserve your spot now at hswestmi.org/birthday.html.

Last week to support the Kitten Campaign

With the start of kitten season, HSWM wants to be prepared for the influx of kittens they care for. This fundraiser helps provide all the necessities for these kittens to grow big and strong! Each tier offers varying levels of support. Your donations supply kitties with food, toys that mimic the comforting sound of a heartbeat, cleaning items, and even important surgeries!

On top of that, every tier grants the opportunity to name a kitten that is brought to the shelter! These helpless kittens need your assistance to have the best start in life! To support, visit app.giveffect.com/campaigns/31738-kitt-en-caboodles.

Kendra Scott Adoption Day June 15th from 1-3 p.m.

Come hang out with HSWM at Kendra Scott for another Pet Adoption Day! They will be bringing adoptable pets so meet our community members with the hopes of them getting adopted.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok