Friday's Friend: Amanda

Featured Pet: Amanda

Meet 4-year-old Amanda! Amanda is up for adoption and ready to find her furever home! This perfect caramel-colored girl loves blankie snuggles, playing, McDonald's dollar cones, and walkies. While she’d prefer to be the only dog in your home, she loves her kitty foster sister! If you're looking for a pup just as sweet as her nickname, Amanda is your girl! To learn more about Amanda, visit hswestmi.org/adoptabledogs.

Medical Professionals Low-Cost Vaccine Clinic

HSWM is grateful for all of the medical professionals who have been putting in their all to keep us safe and healthy during COVID-19, and they'd like to do something to thank them for all of their hard work.

To show appreciation, they are offering a low-cost vaccine clinic on January 31st from 12-4 p.m. to all of the medical professionals with pets they love! All you need to do is bring a badge to prove that you work in the medical field, and they'll take care of your pets.

Spots are limited, so please sign up to reserve an appointment for the January 31st slot ONLY on our website at hswestmi.org/vaccine-clinics.

THANK YOU for supporting HSWM during the #BettyWhiteChallenge!

Last week HSWM celebrated Betty White's 100th birthday by asking you all to donate to a rescue organization that's near and dear to your hearts, in honor of her love for animals.

HSWM was absolutely BLOWN AWAY by the response they received from this community, raising over $17,000 to care for pets in need in West Michigan! Even crazier, there was such an outpouring of love and generosity that shelters all over the country have raised MILLIONS of dollars donated in her name! This is only possible because of people like you, who were touched by Betty's warm heart, quick wit, and who gave to help carry on her long legacy of animal advocacy.

Paws Monthly Giving

How can you touch the lives of animals in need at HSWM all year long? Join the P.A.W.S Monthly Giving program!

P.A.W.S. Monthly Giving is an easy and secure online giving platform that is a great way to donate to HSWM on a consistent and continual basis, at an amount that fits your monthly budget. All of your donations will support animals in need.

Sign up today, and be sure to select recurring payment to join the P.A.W.S. Monthly Giving program at giveffect.com/checkout/8142.

Friday's Friends is sponsored by MSU Federal Credit Union.