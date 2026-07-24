Friday's Friend: Adele

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Every week, the Fox 17 Morning Mix features an adoptable animal from the Humane Society of West Michigan, sponsored by Mike Morse Law Firm!

Adoptable Pet: Adele

Adele is a five-year-old French Bulldog who enjoys plenty of lap time! She has lived with other dogs well, but cannot be in a home with cats.

Adult dog fosters needed:

HSWM is seeking fosters for adult dogs! Fostering is free of charge and the shelter provides all supplies, training, veterinary care, and more. All types of homes are available, although their greatest need is for "unicorn fosters", or homes with no children or other pets residing.

Apply online at hswestmi.org/foster.

School visits:

With back-to-school season approaching, HSWM offers a variety of programming for schools and classrooms, including classroom visits, field trips, pet care and animal welfare presentations, anti-bullying presentations, and more.

More information is available online.

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