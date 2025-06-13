Friday's Friend: Abner

This sweet pup is three years old and fully grown! He is an ideal size for someone who would like a smaller pit breed and is good with children and other dogs. His history with cats in the home is unknown.

You're invited to the Humane Society of West Michigan's birthday party!

Join Humane Society of West Michigan on June 28 from 12 P.M. to 3 P.M. for their 142nd Birthday Party!

The event will feature carnival style games, food trucks, a beer tent, and free adoptions for animals six months and older. This family and dog friendly event is a day you will not want to miss!

Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for kids. Kids two and under enter for free!

Shelter sponsorships are needed!

Sponsoring a kennel or enclosure at Humane Society of West Michigan is a great way to support their mission and animals!

As a shelter sponsor, you’re providing needed financial support for the animals that stay in your kennel. Your full mission gift supports critical needs such as animal care supplies, food, medical care & enrichment. In addition, you’ll have the satisfaction of knowing you’re supporting an effective organization that cares for thousands of animals annually.

Shelter sponsorships include a personalized plaque that will be displayed on your sponsored animal enclosure, and also bi-annual updates about the animals in the enclosure that you're helping support.

For more information, visit hswestmi.org.

