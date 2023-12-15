Friday's Friend: Tatum

Stocking Sponsorships 2023:

Humane Society of West Michigan is holding its annual Stocking Sponsorship once again! Take part in helping a shelter animal have an unforgettable Christmas by sponsoring a stocking filled with treats, toys, and special goodies to help them feel extra special during this holiday season.

To sponsor a pet visit hswestmi.org.

Humane Hustle was a success!

HSWM had an absolute blast at the first-ever Humane Hustle. They wanted to extend a huge thanks to community members for showing up despite the challenging weather and to sponsors Donald Tassell, Family Friends Veterinary Hospital, Camp Bow Wow, and Signs616.

Creston Brewery Ugly Christmas Sweater Competiton

Humane Society of West Michigan has partnered with Creston Brewery once again, but this time to bring an Ugly Holiday Sweater Competition!

From 6- 8 p.m., guests of the brewery are encouraged to wear their ugliest or funniest holiday sweater and pay $5 to be entered into a competition to see who has the best sweater.

At 6:30 p.m., the judging will begin. Competitors will strut their stuff to show off their sweaters, and patrons will vote on whose is the best.

The winner will receive a $50 gift card to Creston Brewery and HSWM branded prizes. All proceeds from the competition will be donated to the Humane Society of West Michigan.