Friar Fight Rocks The River concert to benefit Duchenne muscular dystrophy research

A popular fundraising event is returning to West Michigan to help Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy's fight to End Duchenne's. The Friar Fight Rock the River concert is returning for its third year.

Duchenne muscular dystrophy is a genetic disorder where muscle is progressively lost. It is caused by a change in the dystrophin gene, found on the X-chromosome.

Kevin Friar, a West Michigan native, passed away from Duchenne muscular dystrophy in 2018. His legacy continues through the Friar Fight Rocks The River, a community concert now heading into its third year.

This year's Friar Fight Rocks the River will be this Friday, July 25 at Legacy Park in Ada. The show will run from 7 P.M. to 9 P.M.

The family-friendly event is free to attend, although donations area gladly accepted. From 9 P.M. through midnight, the Garage Bar in Ada will donate 10% of their profits earned that evening to Parent Project MD.

Event organizer Grant Bardelli, and Kevin's brother, Kyle, visited the Morning Mix to discuss the event's growth and what attendees can expect!

Visit parentprojectmd.org for more information.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok