Fresh Coast Alliance Hosting Sober Comedy Night

The Muskegon-based nonprofit Fresh Coast Alliance will host its annual Sober Comedy Night at the historic Frauenthal Theater on Thursday, March 5, featuring a headlining performance by nationally recognized comedian Jaron Myers. The event aims to provide a high-energy, entertainment-filled evening while strictly maintaining a substance-free environment.

Fresh Coast Alliance has served the West Michigan community since its inception in 2018 and provides "wraparound care" for individuals affected by incarceration and addiction, offering services that include licensed professional therapy, peer recovery coaching, and job placement assistance.

The proceeds from the event directly benefit the organization's various initiatives. By attending, guests are not just buying a ticket for a show; they are funding "second chances" for neighbors rebuilding their lives through skill-building and mentorship.

Doors for the event open at 6:15 PM, with the show scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM. Tickets range from $26.50 to $37.00. Because the Frauenthal Theater is a historic structure, organizers remind patrons that there is no handicap-accessible seating in the balcony sections, so those requiring ADA accommodations should book main-floor seating.

For more information on the event or the mission of the organization, visit the Fresh Coast Alliance website.

