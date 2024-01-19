Freedom In A Can will share all their traveling experiences at the GR Camper, Travel, & RV Show

Dozens of experts and vendors will be filling DeVos Place at this weekend's Camper, Travel, and RV Show in Grand Rapids. Many of them will speak to the freedom and independence the RV lifestyle offers, like Hutch and Shari from the travel blog, "Living In a Can."

After 18 years of working in higher education at various institutions, Shari Galiardi & David Hutchison decided to buy, restore, and update a 1957 Sportcraft camper trailer and use it to travel across North America.

Over the past decade, they have traveled over 160K miles – through all 50 US states and 10 Canadian provinces, explored nearly all of the US national parks, and more public lands than they can count. As environmental, outdoor educators, and public speakers, they bring a passion for learning to every opportunity – from educating people about natural resource exploration and conservation to downsizing their lives.

Listen to their perspectives and experiences on RV life at the seminar stage:

January 19

RVing to Alaska: Tips & Tales from the Road

2:00 pm-2:45 pm

RV Solar 101: Sizing a Solar-Powered System for your Rig

5:00 pm-5:45 pm

Gourmet Camp Cooking & Baking: Turn Your Camp Cooking up to 11!

7:00 pm-7:45 pm

January 20

RV Solar 101: Sizing a Solar Powered System for your Rig

12:00 pm-12:45 pm

RVing to Alaska: Tips & Tales from the Road

2:00 pm-2:45 pm

I Got an RV - Now What? Q&A for New RV Owners

4:00 pm-4:45 pm

Gourmet Camp Cooking & Baking: Turn Your Camp Cooking up to 11!

6:00 pm-6:45 pm

January 21

RVing to Alaska: Tips & Tales from the Road

12:00 pm-12:45 pm

RV Solar 101: Sizing a Solar Powered System for your Rig

2:00 pm-2:45 pm

Tickets are $12 for adults, $5 for kids 6-14, or $18 for a multi-day ticket.

Get a complete show schedule at GrandRapidsRVShow.com.