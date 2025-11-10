Freedom from peripheral neuropathy thanks to Allendale Acupuncture and Wellness

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Imagine limping into an office, using a cane and unable to feel your feet. That's Jim's story and it has a pretty stellar ending. He's walking fine and doesn't even know where his cane is today.

It's a common story for those who visit Allendale Acupuncture and Wellness, where they blend Eastern and Western medical practices to achieve more desirable outcomes. Patients are able to be cured of their chronic pain and neuropathy!

Owner Dr. Tasha Saladin is a licensed acupuncturist and doctor of acupuncture and Chinese medicine. She earned her masters Degree in Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine at AOMA Graduate School of integrative medicine in Austin and continued on to earn her doctorate at Pacific College of Health Sciences in San Diego.

Todd paid their office a visit to hear Jim's story and speak to Dr. Saladin to learn more about what they do.

Call (616) 604-0219 for a complimentary consultation, or visit our website at www.allacu.com for more information and more success stories.

