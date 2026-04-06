Free workshop for Grand Rapids corporate job seekers

For those looking for a career change, navigating the environment can be challenging. Whether you are fresh out of school, have been impacted by a job loss, or are interested in trying something new, an upcoming job workshop is set to prepare individuals regardless of where they are at.

A job search workshop will be held at the Kindred Event Center, located at 555 28th St in Grand Rapids on Tuesday, April 21. The event is an all-day endeavor, running from 8:30 A.M. to 4:30 P.M.

The workshop includes a variety of educational sessions, from how to build your own career narrative, networking and resume strategies, and connections with local speakers from companies including SpartanNash, Kellogg Company, Wolverine Worldwide, Meijer, and more.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to get a professional headshot taken for free. The event will also provide a free lunch and refreshments. While the event is free to attend, registration in advance is required.

Attendees are asked to bring a hard copy of your resume or CV, and the attire for the event is business casual.

Visit grjobsearchworkshop.rsvpify.com for more information including a full schedule of activities.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok