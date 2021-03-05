Free LaughFest event combines culinary skills of Chef Jenna and comedic talents of Adam Degi

They say laughter is the best medicine, but an apple a day keeps the doctor away. LaughFest, the annual comedy festival raising funds for Gilda's Club Grand Rapids, returns virtually this year, featuring more than just comedians on the digital stage.

One of the acts featured this year will combine the comedic and culinary arts as Chef Jenna Arcidiacono of Amore Trattoria Italiana teaches local comedian Adam Degi some of her favorite cooking techniques. Fox 17 Morning Mix caught up with Chef Jenna to get an inside scoop on what people can expect at this free show.

Cooking and Comedy will take place at LaughFestGR.org on Saturday, March 13 at 5 p.m.

Gilda’s LaughFest is in its 11th year, featuring 30 events, plus social media content and contests. The festival brings awareness to Gilda’s Club’s mission of providing free emotional health support for those on cancer or grief journey.

Much of LaughFest will continue to be free, with donations to Gilda’s Club welcomed, while premium all-access content is $40 and includes access to headliners such as Ron Funches, Tom Papa, Justin Willman, and Michelle Wolf.

For more details on shows and to purchase tickets, visit LaughFestGR.org or call 616-735-HAHA (4242).