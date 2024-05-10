Watch Now
Free Dental Care Event on May 10: Smiles from the Heart by Contemporary Family Dental

Posted at 11:24 AM, May 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-10 11:24:54-04

There's a friendly neighborhood dentist office in Grand Rapids with a big heart. Every year, Contemporary Family Dental takes a day to pay it forward by providing free dental cleanings, fillings, and extractions to those who can't afford them.

The event, Smiles From the Heart, is first-come first-serve, with no registration required. Attendees are encouraged to arrive as early as possible as it increases their chances of being seen.

They will be accepting patients until 3 p.m. or until all appointment slots are full.

Smiles from the Heart will take place at 2005 Breton Rd. SE, Grand Rapids. It's located across from Breton Village Shopping Center on the Corner of Burton Street and Breton Road.

Learn more about this and future events by visiting contemporaryfamilydental.com/giving-back.

