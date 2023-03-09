Frederik Meijer Gardens Summer Camp registration opens March 15

It's time to start enrolling the kids and grandkids into summer camp. While it may not even be spring yet, popular summer camps fill up fast like those found at Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park.

Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park is committed to presenting fun, interactive, and informative programs about plants, sculpture, the environment, and the arts for children from 3 years old to 12th grade.

Camps run from June 12 – August 17 at various times. Costs for each camp vary as well.

Camps fill quickly and there is limited space. Registration begins on March 15.

Find a complete list of camps and register at meijergardens.org/learn or call (616) 957-1580.