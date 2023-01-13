Frederik Meijer Gardens is ready to entertain guests during all seasons in 2023

With a new year comes a whole new schedule of art, activities, and more at Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park. While it will be a few months before everything is green and blooming, there's never a bad time to visit.

Just because there's snow outside, doesn't mean the gardens are closed! Guests can roam the sculpture park and gardens during the winter months, giving the gardens a whole new look and feel covered in snow.

In March, the Butterflies Are Blooming exhibit returns with a new batch of butterflies fluttering around the tropical greenhouse. The exhibit will continue through April 30.

Plus, when the weather gets hot, so does the music at Meijer Garden's Summer Concerts. The concert lineup of big names, local artists, and more entertainment will be announced in April.

Learn more about upcoming events at the gardens by visiting MeijerGardens.org.