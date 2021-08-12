'Frederick' stage play highlights story of abolitionist Frederick Douglass

The words and writings of Frederick Douglass have been an inspiration to millions over the past two decades. Now a local play called Frederick is taking the stage to highlight the abolitionist's life.

Sam Prince, director of the play, shares what people can expect from the stage play.

The play will take people back in time to the 1800s. From his time as a slave to his escape to his rise as a great politician and orator, the play tells the story of Frederick Douglass.

The play will also include tales from other famous figures like Abraham Lincoln, Susan B. Anthony, and John Brown.

Frederick will take place at the Masonic Center, located at 233 Fulton Street East, on August 12-15. Performances will start at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, and 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Tickets cost $15 in advance on Eventbrite and $20 at the door.

To learn more, visit their Facebook page or call (616)-308-0067.