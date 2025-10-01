Franciscan Rhythms Trail Run & Walk benefits music therapy program

The Franciscan Life Process Center has provided educational and cultural enrichment through their visual arts and music education and therapy programs for over 50 years. Today, the center specializes in music therapy services at their Lowell and Grand Rapids campuses, with at least 300 clients served between the two on a weekly basis.

The center's eleventh-annual Rhythms 5K Trail Run and Walk aims to raise money for their music therapy scholarship fund, ensuring that families and individuals who use the center's program are able to have the cost covered. Other donations will benefit land projects at the campuses. This year, the fundraising goal is $40,000.

The 5K will be held Saturday, October 4 at the Franciscan Life Process Center's Lowell campus at 11650 Downes St NE beginning at 9:15 A.M. A short fun run for kids will kick off at 9 A.M. The event is expected to conclude at 12 P.M. Runners will also receive home made cinnamon rolls baked by the sisters!

During the run, musicians will also play music at different areas of the course.

Race registration is $35, while the kids fun run race registration is $15, and is available online until 5 P.M. on October 3. Same-day registration will be offered between 7:45 A.M. to 8:45 A.M. for $40.

There is also a virtual option, and registration is still required online to participate. Donations are also welcome and appreciated to continue supporting the center.

Center Director Sandy Koteskey visited the Morning Mix to discuss the event's growth.

Visit runsignup.com to learn more information and register for the race.

