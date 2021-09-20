Franciscan Rhythms Trail Run takes place October 2

Join a unique 5K run experience where runners can listen to live music on the trail, as well as helping support local music therapy programs, at the Franciscan Rhythms Trail Run on October 2.

Franciscan Life Process Center provides music therapy to many members of the West Michigan community. They partner with schools, healthcare organizations, and hospices as individuals come to the Center for one-on-one services. Services include a variety of therapies besides musical, Franciscan Life Process Center also provides physical, occupational, and speech therapy.

Families often need help with the financial burden as music therapy is not yet generally covered by medical insurance. The fundraising goal for this year is $30,000.

Franciscan Rhythms Trail Run will take place at the Franciscan Life Process Center Lowell Campus, located at 11650 Downes Street NE. The run will begin at 9 a.m.

Registration costs $35, but runners can get $5 by using the promo code MORNINGMIX.

Sign up at runsignup.com/franciscanrhythmstrailrun or get more information by calling 616-897-7842.