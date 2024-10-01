Franciscan Rhythms 5K Trail Run and Walk takes place on October 5

It's a special year for the Franciscan Process Life Center, as they are celebrating their 10th annual Rhythms 5K Trail Run on October 5.

The all-ages and all-fitness-levels 5K will give participants an opportunity to “Run with Nuns” and experience a variety of restorative projects on a scenic path through its rural Lowell campus at 11650 Downes St. NE.

As race participants run on the wooded trails, they will also pass a rain garden that creates space for wetland species. A variety of live musicians will also be spread out along the trail route to motivate and inspire participants.

Walkers and runners will receive handmade birdhouses, coffee, and freshly baked cinnamon rolls made by the sisters to celebrate the 10th-anniversary milestone.

Registration starts at 8:30 a.m., a short run for kids will start at 9, and the 5K begins at 9:15 a.m.

The organization’s goal is to raise $40,000. Funds will go to support the music therapy scholarship fund, which helps cover the cost of services for families and individuals when medical insurance will not.

Event registration costs $35 and will be available online until 5 p.m. Friday, October 4 at RunSignUp.com/TrailRun2024. Same-day registration will be offered on-site from 7:45-8:45 a.m. for $40.

