Franciscan Life Process Center hosting technology-free "True Adventure Experience" this summer

Spring Break may be over, but now is the time to begin thinking about summer programs and opportunities for your children. But what about programs that allow kids to unplug from technology?

Franciscan Life Process Center is hosting a new "True Adventure Experience," allowing kids to have fun, engage with others, and step away from screens during this multi-week, day camp program series.

There are three different themes to choose from across three weeks. Activities range from cooking, creating music and art, working with animals, and exploring the world around them.

The week-long programs run from 9 A.M. to 4 P.M. Monday through Friday, July 21 through August 8 at the FLPC Lowell campus, located at 11650 Downes St. NE.

Children ages 6-12 can register for one week theme, or all three weeks. Signing up for one week costs $300 for a single participant and $150 per additional participant. For all three weeks, registration is $750 for one participant and $450 for each additional participant.

Snacks will be provided, but children will need to bring a sack lunch for the day.

Those interested in volunteering may contact Stephanie Debyle at sdeble@lifeprocesscenter.org.

Register or learn more about the FLPC at lifeprocesscenter.org.

