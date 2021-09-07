Fox 17 partners with i understand and Spartan Nash for "Stay Connected, Stay Strong"

September is National Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month and National Family Meals Month. Now more than ever, families need to connect to one another, and what better way to start those conversations than over the dinner table?

Tuesdays throughout the entire month of September, i understand and Spartan Nash Stores will be partnering with Fox 17 for a new segment, Stay Connected, Stay Strong. Each week, they'll be showing how to make healthy recipes, begin conversations about mental illness, and more.

Vonnie Woodrick, the founder of i understand, and Deanna Scheid, a registered dietitian with Spartan Nash, talk about the importance of having discussions with the family at the dinner table.

Stay connected and stay strong with i understand love heals, and find all these recipes at shopfamilyfare.com/family-meals-month.

If you're struggling and need support, help is available 24/7 at 1-800-273-TALK.