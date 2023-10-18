Four Seasons Yard & Sports Tip: How to properly prep your snowblower for winter

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

The leaves are falling off the trees, which means winter is soon to follow. Is your snowblower ready for another harsh Michigan winter?

Four Seasons Yard & Sport shares what homeowners need to do with their snowblower to make sure it's properly running before the first snowfall. They also provide parts and brand-new equipment for those in need of replacements.

Four Seasons Yard & Sports is at 5426 Alpine Avenue in Comstock Park.

Visit them online at fourseasns.com or call (616)-784-2471.