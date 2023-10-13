Four Seasons Yard & Sports Tip: How to properly prep your mower for storage this winter

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Ready to put the mower away for the season? Now is a good time to look it over and do the following maintenance on the machine before putting it away for the winter months.



Clean it up

Change the oil

Grease the pivot points

Clean the deck

Sharpen or replace the blades

Run some recreational fuel with a stabilizer through the system

Put the battery on a maintainer and bring it out of the cold (will allow a smoother start for next season)

Four Seasons Yard & Sports is at 5426 Alpine Avenue in Comstock Park.

Visit them online at fourseasns.com or call (616)-784-2471.