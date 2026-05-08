Four Seasons Yard & Sport Equipment prepares lawns for summer weather

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Four Seasons Yard & Sport Equipment provides West Michigan with outdoor power equipment at the highest quality. Whether you are a small business or homeowner, their line of mowers, tractors, cutters, leaf blowers, chainsaws, and more have something for everyone regardless of their yard space.

Watch the video above to see more of Todd's visit to the storefront, located at They are located at 5426 Alpine Ave. in Comstock Park.

Visit fourseasns.com for more information. You can also follow them on Facebook.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok