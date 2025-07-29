Founders Brewing co-founder serves as executive producer of independent film

Inspired by their love of films surrounding themes of rebellion, youth, and independence, "Powers That Be" is a small production company founded by Jeff Hupp, Brian Cusac, and Merritt Fritchie. Originally advertising creators, the trio's production company has recently released an independent film, Band on the Run.

Band on the Run chronicles the 1999 garage-rock revival, a father-son dynamic, and a trip to South By Southwest in Austin, Texas. The film was shot on location in Detroit, and stars Larry Bagby of Hocus Pocus and Walk the Line fame.

While Jeff, Brian, and Merritt served as co-directors of the film, Band on the Run also features Grand Rapids resident and co-founder of Founders Brewing, Dave Engbers as executive producer of the film.

It was a full couch on the Mix as we welcomed Jeff, Brian, Merritt, and Dave to discuss the film and the production company.

Band on the Run is streaming on YouTube, Sling, Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Fandango at Home, and more. Visit the film's website for more information and full list of streaming locations.

