Foster the Family of Grand Rapids hosting Family Fun Day on May 4

There are thousands of children in the foster care system in Michigan, and there are also so many giving families who open their homes and their hearts to some of the kids who need it. However, that transition is incredibly hard for everyone involved.

Foster the Family is an organization that supports parents and children when they need it most. They also mobilize the community and church for foster care and adoption while advocating for vulnerable children.

Foster the Family does this by providing immediate, emergency support through resources and supplies and ongoing, holistic support through community and care.

The community can show their support for Foster the Family by attending events like the 5k/Family Fun Day on May 4. Join the fun at Riverside Park with the 5K starting at 9 a.m. followed by fun activities like a bounce house, face painting, field day activities, a petting zoo, and more.

The event is open to all foster, adoptive, and kinship families and community members. Registration can be done here.

Then, take Mom out for a meal at Foster the Family’s Mother’s Day Brunch on May 11 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Hillside Community Church. It’s completely free to attend.