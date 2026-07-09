Forge your own metal creations at Combat Ready Art

The art of blacksmithing is typically associated with forging weapons and armor, but the skill isn't just a "thing of the past" at Kalamazoo's Combat Ready Art.

Combat Ready Art teaches various aspects of blacksmithing and welding, where interested individuals can sign up for private classes from one to eight people. Classes include how to use hammers and tongs when forging metal, twisting and shaping metal, as well as create knives, wands, and even custom projects with prior approval.

Classes are available for those ages nine and above with a parent or guardian present, and classes are adaptable to each student's skill level.

Todd visited the studio and spoke with co-owner Jutta Wilberding to learn more about the history of Combat Ready Art and make a project for himself!

Combat Ready Art is located at 436 N Park Street, Studio 123 inside the Park Trades Center Building. Visit combatreadyart.com for more information and to sign up for a class!

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