Forest View Hospital shares how to handle mental health during the holidays

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

From the carols, to the movies, to your friends' social media posts, the holidays are portrayed as the happiest time of the year. However, for many, it's the opposite; sad, stressful, and maybe lonely.

There are ways to cope with these feelings and not suffer alone. Rachel Herp from Forest View Hospital gives advice and resources on how to handle mental health during the holidays.

People often have goals or "images" they like to portray- the perfect family and having everything together- but the reality is everyone is unique and feels differently.

The Holidays can be a stressful time for many, causing mental states to plummet when managing holiday party planning, dealing with conflicting family members, and struggling financially, amongst other holiday stressors.

With all these factors, managing the stress of the holiday season might feel unbearable at times. At Forest View, they often utilize the ability to practice these stress management techniques in a group setting (or back in the community/at home) where they receive support and develop a better understanding of what works specifically for the patient.

The biggest message Forest View can share this holiday is that help is available for those struggling with this time of year or for mental health in general.

To learn more or to schedule an appointment, visit forestviewhospital.com or call 800-949-8439.