Forest View Hospital offers mental health resources to children and adults

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and one in five adults in the United States struggle with a mental health disorder every year. One in six youth in the United States will experience a depressive episode at some point annually.

Forest View Hospital gives those who may be struggling a sign of treatment and hope. They serve children, adolescents, and adults with accreditation by The Joint Commission.

With practical, solution-focused treatment options emphasizing symptom reduction, Forest View provides no-cost assessments and acute inpatient psychiatric treatment, partial hospitalization, and outpatient medical management.

Jesi Sortwell, Social Services Supervisor for Forest View Hospital, visited the Morning Mix to elaborate on how Forest View stands out as a leading provider in mental health treatment.

For more information, visit forestviewhospital.com or call (616) 942-9610 to schedule a free, confidential assessment.

