Forest View Hospital expresses the importance of mental health check-ins

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Fall brings football, sweater weather, and shorter days, but it's also an important time to check in on our mental health and those we love.

September and October focus on suicide prevention and mental health awareness, so Forest View Hospital joined the Fox 17 Morning Mix to share how to recognize when someone needs help, and how to seek treatment.

Forest View Hospital provides many programs, treatments, and resources for people struggling with their mental health.

To learn more about these treatments or to schedule an appointment, visit forestviewhospital.com or call 800-949-8439.