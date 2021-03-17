Forest View Hospital discusses the dangers of mental illness and eating disorders

People have been talking about weight gain during the pandemic, but there are also those who struggle with eating disorders. Forest View Hospital is dedicated to battling this disorder by helping those who are in need of help to stay healthy.

Eating disorders affect at least 9-percent of the population worldwide and are among the most deadly mental illnesses, second to only opioid overdose.

Individuals who struggle with eating disorders can become so preoccupied with food and weight that they find it difficult to function in other areas of their life.

One of the struggles that some individuals with an eating disorder might face is a negative body image. Body image includes both how you feel about your appearance and what you see when you look at yourself in the mirror. Often, this mental image can be quite different than reality, especially for those struggling with an eating disorder.

Signs someone might be struggling with an eating disorder include behaviors and attitudes that indicate weight loss, dieting, and control of food are primary concerns. This could mean a preoccupation with weight/food, food situations, withdrawal from friends, frequent diets, and concern about body size and shape.

Forest View Hospital has a dedicated eating disorder treatment program. The program emphasizes nutrition, healthy body image, reducing shame-based behaviors, and learning positive coping skills to help individuals overcome their eating disorders.

To learn more about their services, call 1-800-949-8439 or visit forestviewhospital.com.