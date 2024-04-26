Forest View Hospital customizes mental health care to meet people where they are

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of FOX 17.

Everyone is on their own mental health journey. Some people are in a good place right now, but there are others who could be struggling with their mental health.

No matter where someone might be, there is help tailored to meet people where they are mentally. From telehealth to inpatient care, Forest View Hospital is ready to serve the West Michigan community with whatever care they might need.

Tatum Teeple, an outpatient clinician at Forest View Hospital, talks about the programs and types of treatment they have for people who are seeking help.

Learn more at forestviewhospital.com.