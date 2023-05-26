Forest Hills Foods hosts local sampling event

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of FOX 17.

Forest Hills Foods supports Michigan businesses by offering locally and regionally grown fruits and vegetables, meats, and other products throughout the store. Host Michelle Dunaway recently had the opportunity to check out their local sampling event which included over 30 local vendors.

Another local sampling event will be held at the D & W Fresh Market - Knapp Crossing on Tuesday, May 30, from 2pm-6pm.

