Fore the Fight golf outing to benefit breast cancer medical bills

The second annual Fore the Fight golf outing is set to take place at Boulder Creek Golf Club on Monday, August 31, bringing golfers of all skill levels together to support the fight against breast cancer by alleviating the financial burden brought on by the disease.

Fore the Fight is part of nonprofit One Tough Titty's efforts towards that financial contribution. Originally founded by Jen VanEe after her breast cancer journey, the organization raises money and community support throughout West Michigan to not only ensure that those navigating breast cancer are not fighting alone, but also free from the financial stress that comes with treatment and recovery.

Registration for the event begins at 8 A.M., with the outing beginning at 9 A.M. The event will feature games, contests, raffles, and more. Registration is $450 for a group of four, with sponsorship opportunities available.

Jen and one of this year's two "Tough Titties" Latrice Richardson sat down with Michelle to talk about the event and how to support One Tough Titty outside of the golf tournament.

Visit onetoughtitty.org/fore-the-fight for more information and to register. You can also find the event information on Facebook.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok