"Ford at 50: Decisions that Defined a Presidency" now open at Gerald R. Ford Museum

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

50 years ago, on August 9, Gerald Ford became our country’s 38th president. To commemorate that moment, a new exhibit at the Ford Presidential Museum will highlight the important decisions he made in the White House.

Ford at 50: Decisions that Defined a Presidency uses an array of materials from the Museum’s collection, including presidential artifacts, archival documents, and historic film footage. The exhibit introduces visitors to some of the most difficult and controversial decisions that President Ford made in office, as well as share sides of Ford the public didn't often see.

Fox 17 Morning Mix took a trip to the Gerald R. Ford Museum to get a closer look at the exhibit. The exhibit will be on display for a year, until August 2025.

To learn more about this exhibit and future events, visit fordlibrarymuseum.gov.

