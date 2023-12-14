For over a decade DeGraaf Interiors & BDR work together to design beautiful home interiors

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

For over a decade, DeGraaf Interiors and BDR Custom Homes have teamed up to help create beautiful home interiors. DeGraaf helps BDR with all of its floor covering needs, as well as countertops, ceramic tile, and beyond to help create condos, homes, and commercial buildings.

The Fox 17 Morning Mix recently took a trip to one of the homes they've been working on, getting a tour of all the renovations and appliances built within.

The home features a curbless shower and many other custom tile options. Then the majority of the main floor is luxury vinyl plank in a very popular color we have available in stock at DeGraaf's local warehouse.

DeGraaf Interiors carries all the flooring products needed to outfit a home with the perfect floor:



Carpet from industry-leading companies such as Mohawk, Stainmaster, and Mannington

Hardwood flooring and ceramic tile options to meet your needs and budget

Laminate flooring, vinyl flooring, and many natural options like cork, bamboo, and renewably sourced carpet

DeGraaf Interiors still has plenty of openings in their installation schedule to get flooring installed before Christmas. With over 100 styles of luxury vinyl, laminate, and carpet in stock, buyers have many options for a new floor under the tree this year.

Learn more by visiting degraafinteriors.com or call 616-209-4143.