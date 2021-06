There's a saying that goes "a way to a man's heart is through his stomach." So to show some love to dad this Father's Day weekend, plan a stop at Family Fare Supermarket to get the supplies needed to create a meal dad will love!

Todd went to Family Fare's test kitchen to learn how to make the All-American Burger, the Loaded Chicken Burger, and Mexican Strain Pasta Salad.

Find similar recipes and more at shopfamilyfare.com.