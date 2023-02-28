Foodscaping; horticulturist, Brie Arthur, shares benefits of turning your landscape into an edible garden

Landscaping around the house is beautiful, but can you eat it? Foodscaping is a new trend in the integration of edibles into ornamental landscapes, and it has benefits for your home and stomach.

Bestselling author and horticulturist, Brie Arthur has garnered acclaim for her enthusiastic presentations and practical, out-of-the-box gardening advice. She joins the Fox 17 Morning Mix via Zoom to share tips on how people can turn the landscape of their homes into fruitful gardens.

The author of The Foodscape Revolution and Gardening with Grains, Arthur has also contributed to the Emmy-winning PBS television program, Growing a Greener World. Brie is an ambassador for Soil3 organic compost, and shares expert advice through her YouTube channel, “Brie The Plant Lady”.

Meet with Brie Arthur and learn more about foodscaping at the West Michigan Home & Garden Show. The event will take place March 2-5 at DeVos Place.

Tickets range from $5-$18.