Food storage expert Gary Growden shows how to preserve food without modern tech

Perishables last for years thanks to modern methods of preservation, such as freezing, canning, vacuum-sealing, and chemical additives. But how did people in the past preserve their food before modern technology?

Food storage expert Gary Growden, the CEO of Natural Storage Systems, shares some clever techniques used to keep food edible and nutritious in a world before the advent of electricity. He also showed off some new food preservation technology from Natural Storage Systems that will keep food lasting longer even when it's in the fridge or freezer.

MEAT & VEGGIES – DUNK THEM IN HONEY

Ancient Romans used honey to preserve herbs, flowers, seeds, meat and even rare game being shipped across the ocean from conquered countries. This specially preserved food was destined to be consumed only by the nobility.

During the medieval period, people often kept vegetables and fruits in honey filled jars. The high concentration of sugar in honey inhibits bacterial growth and allows the food to be stored for prolonged periods. Today Arabs still preserve their meat with honey in order to protect it from decomposition.

TOSS A SILVER DOLLAR INTO THE PUNCH BOWL

Historically, from the time of the Roman Empire to the days of American pioneers heading westward across the prairie, silver has been used to preserve food and beverages.

Because of its well-known bactericidal and fungicidal qualities, silver was used to make cups, pitchers and storage containers to help preserve food, water, wine, vinegar and oils that would otherwise spoil. Silver coins were placed in jugs and water barrels to keep water from becoming tainted on long voyages. In recent decades nano-silver solution has been used to control microbial growth in food and liquids by adding one tablespoon of colloidal silver water per quart of solid or liquid to be preserved.

SAVE IT WITH NITROGEN

When odorless, non-toxic nitrogen gas is sprayed into a sealed food package (like a potato chip bag) the nitrogen gas drives out oxygen and any moisture present. By modifying the atmosphere inside the package (removing all oxygen and replacing it with nitrogen), spoilage is stopped, and the food’s shelf life is extended by up to 10 times.

The purging of oxygen from the package using nitrogen gas, (known as Modified Atmosphere Packaging – M,A.P.) is a decades-old procedure well-known to the food packaging industry and one that is gaining popularity with environmentally conscious consumers and preparedness enthusiasts.

IMMERSE IT IN OLIVE OIL

Olive Oil is an amazing preservative, and it has been used in ancient times by the Greeks and the Romans due to its proprieties. The romans used oil during their conquering campaigns, to transport specific foods back to Rome as a spoil of war. Once immersed in oil many foods will keep almost indefinitely and you can be sure you can still enjoy them after many years.

DRYING

Drying in the sun or in an oven is considered to be the easiest and the least labor-intensive way to preserve food. Since most bacteria and mold need water to grow, drying is effective as it removes the water from the food. Fruits, some vegetables, and meats can be dried safely. You can then rehydrate the foods if desired.